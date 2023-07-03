Man mauled to death by 2 dogs in Johnston County; officers shot, killed both K-9s

A man taking care of a family member's dogs was attacked and killed by those dogs Monday.

WILSON'S MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man taking care of a family member's dogs was attacked and killed by those dogs Monday.

Investigators received a call around 12:40 p.m. from a person saying their neighbor was being attacked by dogs.

Officers responded to a home on Eddlestone Court, which is a residential road less than a mile off Business 70 between Clayton and Wilson's Mills.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the 67-year-old victim was helping a family member who was out of town. Apparently, the dog sitter who was supposed to be looking after the dogs left because they didn't feel comfortable around the dogs.

That's when the family called the man to help. Investigators said he was attacked by the dogs shortly after arriving at the home.

One of the dogs reportedly weighed around 80 pounds. The other weighed around 50 pounds.

Wilson's Mills police officers were the first law enforcement officers to arrive. As soon as they did, the dogs aggressively met the officers at the road.

One officer opened fire, killing both dogs.

Investigators said the victim, who was the father of one of the homeowners, was already dead in the front yard by the time they arrived. The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, there have been no known problems with any animals at this location.

The case remains under investigation.

