'I was screaming for my husband': NC woman recounts dog attack that led to her foot being amputated

Anne Joyner and her husband, Bobby, were attacked by a dog in their neighbor's backyard on October 9 in Rocky Mount.

It's been a long, few days for 78-year-old Anne Joyner. The Rocky Mount woman and her husband, Bobby, were attacked by a dog in their neighbor's backyard on October 9.

Bobby Joyner has been discharged from the hospital. However, his wife is still recovering in a Greenville hospital.

Her foot was amputated as a result of the Pitbull attack.

First reports indicated Anne was going to visit her neighbor before leaving for South Carolina. However, she told ABC11 that she was called over for a favor.

"(My neighbor Julie Proctor) called me and asked me if I had two Tylenol and I told her I don't think so, but I'll check and see," she said, "and I did happen to have it. But I wish I hadn't."

Doctors opted to amputate Anne's foot and her husband suffered arm injuries.

"I was screaming for my husband and I told him....the dog was going to kill me," she said. "My husband tried to get the dog away and the dog attacked him too."

According to police records obtained by ABC11, Rocky Mount Police and animal control employees have responded to complaints about Proctor's pit bull.

On August 15, a call was made to report "the dog is barking and trying to bite neighbors."

The following month, Proctor's daughter called authorities, "to have animal control come out and pick up the dog" for reasons not specified.

In an early October complaint, another caller said neighbors were afraid to walk the street because the dog was "aggressive".

"When she first brought him around, he didn't seem didn't to be mean or anything like that," said Anne. "He gradually got mean."

"Ain't no hard feelings. Just one of them things that happened," said Mr. Joyner. "If I get this off my arm, I'd feel better," he laughed.

A GoFundMe for the Joyner family has raised almost $3,000 of it's $10,000 goal to assist the family.

Since the attack and while she's recovering, friends have built a wheelchair-accessible ramp in the family's backyard.

"We got a lot of people love who each other," said Bobby. "When you really think you ain't got no help, you got it."