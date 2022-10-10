Pitbull severely injures Rocky Mount couple, police officer bit in thigh; dog owner cited

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WTVD) -- One couple and a police officer had to be taken to a hospital after a dog attack in Rocky Mount. According to Rocky Mount Police, the attack happened Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to reports of an animal bite on Nelson Street. When they arrived they found a dog attacking 82-year-old Bobby Joyner and 78-year-old Annie Joyner.

The responding officer was bit in the thigh by the same dog.

The officer fired her service weapon twice and hit the dog. The owner was then able to get control of the dog before animal control took custody of it.

The owner of the dog, 62-year-old Julie Proctor, was cited for violating the city ordinance of run or running at large/restraint of animals.

The Joyner's were taken to ECU Health with severe but non-life threatening injuries. The Rocky Mount police office was treated at UNC Nash Healthcare and released.

The dog is now in the custody of Rocky Mount Animal Control.