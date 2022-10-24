WATCH VIDEOS

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man facing murder charge, victim identified in Raleigh shooting

WTVD logo
Monday, October 24, 2022 3:38PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh police say they have a suspect in custody involving a deadly shooting that took place on Spring Forest Road.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say they have a suspect in custody involving a deadly shooting that took place on Spring Forest Road.

At 1:56 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the shooting and found 29-year-old Zake Nati Pratt with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

SEE ALSO: 'It was like a warzone': Oxford Commissioner reacts after 2 children, 4 adults wounded by gunfire

Police have arrested 20-year-old Kahleed Zion Blount. He is now facing a murder charge and was taken to Wake County Detention Center.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.