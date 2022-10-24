Man facing murder charge, victim identified in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say they have a suspect in custody involving a deadly shooting that took place on Spring Forest Road.

At 1:56 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the shooting and found 29-year-old Zake Nati Pratt with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Kahleed Zion Blount. He is now facing a murder charge and was taken to Wake County Detention Center.