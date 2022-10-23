2 children, 4 adults shot in Oxford, police confirm

Police in Oxford are investigating a shooting that has injured multiple people including two children. According to police the shooting happened Saturday around 9:30 p.m. in the Piedmont Avenue area.

When officers arrived they found six victims with gunshot wounds. The ages of the victims ranged from an 18-month-old to a 64-year-old, police said.

All were transported to the hospital in Oxford and four of the six were then taken via life flight to other hospitals.

No information has been released about the conditions of the victims.

