Dance teacher who worked in Wake County accused of committing sex crimes against children across NC

Deputies said the arrest follows an investigation from multiple dance studios across North Carolina.

Deputies said the arrest follows an investigation from multiple dance studios across North Carolina.

Deputies said the arrest follows an investigation from multiple dance studios across North Carolina.

Deputies said the arrest follows an investigation from multiple dance studios across North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dance teacher facing sex crimes against children previously taught in Wake County.

Elissa Susan Edwards, 41, was arrested in Raleigh on July 18. Investigators out of New Hanover County said she had been the subject of an extensive investigation for some time.

Elissa Edwards

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office didn't go into specifics about how many dance studios or how many victims could be involved.

ABC11 learned that Edwards did teach dance at CC & Co. Dance Complex. The dance company said she was no longer an employee there but would not specify when she did work there or which classes she taught.

"The safety of our dancers and their families is of the utmost importance to CC & Co Dance Complex. That's why we thoroughly vet all employees, include conducting criminal background checks. Thursday we learned about the arrest of our former employee, Elissa Edwards. We have not been contacted by law enforcement, but if we are, we will fully cooperate with authorities."

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with additional information or who may have been a victim to come forward. Victims and witnesses can contact Detective Starnes at 910-798-4287 or submit a tip anonymously at this link

After her arrest, Edwards was moved to New Hanover County. She is being held without bond on multiple charges of indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape.

This arrest comes a little over a month after Justin Edward McKoy, another CC & Co. Dance Complex teacher, was arrested on multiple felony charges related to sexual abuse of a child. In this case, ABC11 confirmed that none of the victims were dancers at the studio.