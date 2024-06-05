Man arrested on multiple felony child sex abuse charges out of Wake County

ANGIER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County man faces multiple felony charges related to sexual abuse of a child.

The man, 33-year-old Justin Edward McKoy, was arrested June 4.

Warrants for his arrest were filed in Wake County on May 30. The date of the alleged offense is listed as Jan. 1, 2024. McKoy is due in court Wednesday afternoon.

In the warrants, investigators accuse McKoy of five separate felony charges -- including statutory sex with a child, felony child abuse and indecent liberties with a child.

ABC11 has confirmed that McKoy previously worked at CC & Company Dance in Raleigh. However, McKoy did not meet the child he is accused of abusing through the dance company.

The dance company said it will release a statement about this arrest soon. ABC11 will update this story when that statement is released.