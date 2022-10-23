Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room

Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened on Spring Forest Road.

Officers started investigating the shooting after getting a call from staff at Duke Raleigh Hospital about a patient with a gunshot wound.

Around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, hospital staff reported that a man who appeared to be in his 20s showed up at the Emergency Room.

Police said prior to the hospital calling, they received a 911 call around 2:00 p.m. about a shooting at Snoopy's Hot Dogs but when officers went there, they didn't find a victim.

Investigators said this was not a random shooting and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Other stories:

2 children, 4 adults shot in Oxford, police confirm

Raleigh mass shooting victims remembered at vigil in downtown Raleigh

US Army reports 'barricade situation' at base outside DC