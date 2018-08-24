MUST SEE: Delivery driver captured on surveillance camera hurling packages

"FedEx Ground? More like FedEx Air." (Marcell Cubilla via Storyful)

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVD) --
This video of a FedEx delivery driver mishandling packages will make your worst mail nightmare come true!

Surveillance footage from Miami captured a FedEx driver tossing boxes from his van onto a driveway, apparently to get parcels to their intended recipient without ever leaving the truck.

The video was shared via Facebook by Marcell Cubilla after it was recorded by his Ring doorbell camera.

Cubilla wrote that expensive audio/visual equipment was in the boxes.

It's not clear if the contents were damaged.

Cubilla called the incident "extremely appalling."

But apparently, he still managed to find some humor in it, posting it with the caption: "FedEx Ground? More like FedEx Air."
