Walk to De-Feet Dementia happening Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 180,000 North Carolinians are living with all forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's.
The burdens on families and communities are huge, and Dementia Alliance of North Carolina is working to ease those burdens.
On Sunday, Sept. 26, Dementia Alliance of North Carolina will hold the 29th Annual Walk to De-Feet Dementia.
The walk begins at Fred Fletcher Park on Clay Street in Raleigh.
