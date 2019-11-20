Deputies identify suspect in death of man protecting mother in Johnston County armed robbery

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Johnston County deputies have identified a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting of a man who died protecting his mother at a gas station.

Nearly a week after the incident, officials said they are looking for 19-year-old Bobby Gene McLean Jr. of the Selma or Kenly area. McLean is believed to be one of the multiple suspects involved in the deadly shooting.

Bobby McLean



The fatal shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on November 14, at a Scotchman gas station near the intersection of NC Highway 210 and Interstate 40.

Robbers fatally shot 23-year-old Joseph Bowling, who reportedly stepped in front of a gun aimed at his mother, who worked at the store.

While bleeding, Bowling chased the robbers out of the store and then collapsed. Bowling's stepfather said Bowling's mother held him when he took his last breath.

Authorities also said the same robbers are suspected in two other convenience store holdups in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call either the Garner Police Department at (919) 772-8810 or the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at (919) 989-5010.
