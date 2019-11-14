One dead after armed robbery at Johnston County gas station: Sheriff

BENSON, NC (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting and armed robbery at a gas station on Thursday morning.The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at a Scotchman gas station near the intersection of NC Highway 210 and Interstate 40 in Benson.One person is dead. Investigators aren't saying if the victim was an employee.Authorities are reviewing surveillance video. The station will be closed until the investigation is over.