3 more NCCU students arrested in connection with campus shooting, armed robbery incident

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three North Carolina Central University students turned themselves in to authorities on Tuesday in connection with an April 2 shooting incident on campus

Jayiana Mitchell, E'Rico Hill, and Keyatta Carmichael voluntarily surrendered to NCCU Police and were charged with conspiring to commit armed robbery.

Hill was also the person shot that night at Lawson Street Residence Hall. He was hospitalized for his injuries and has since been released.

The school was placed on lockdown that night, and a campus alert was issued warning those in the area of an "armed and dangerous person."

Durham Police Department officers closed two blocks of Lawson Street for approximately two hours while investigating.

In all, six students have been arrested in connection to the incident.

On April 12, campus police arrested and charged Shazyah Bell and Paris Amos each with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Another student, Eric Randall, was arrested April 10.

NCCU Police said more arrests "are anticipated."

