2 more students arrested in connection with shooting at residence hall at NC Central University

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two more NC Central University students were arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that left one person injured.

The university said campus police arrested and charged Shazyah Bell and Paris Amos each with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The shooting which prompted a campus-wide lockdown happened at the Lawson Street Residence Complex. One student was injured in the incident.

Police arrested and charged another student on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Authorities say more arrests are to come.

"We appreciate your patience as NCCU Police works to resolve this case. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority," the university said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NCCU Police Department at (919) 530-5397.

Featured video is from a previous report