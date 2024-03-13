Cary Police investigating after 2 armed men steal driver's pickup

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after a driver was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers responded at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday to the 3400 block of Green Landing Drive. The victim told police that he was sitting in his pickup when he was approached by two men. One of the men pulled him from the vehicle while holding a firearm. The men then climbed into the vehicle and took off.

The victim suffered minor injuries after he was jerked out of the truck and was treated by EMS.

Police are looking for his vehicle, a red 2004 Chevy Avalanche with NC license plate TLY-3707. The vehicle has an aftermarket 2-inch lift kit with oversized tires.

The suspects were described as having dreadlock hairstyles. One had short hair, the other past the shoulders in length. Both were carrying handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cary Crimestoppers at (919) 460-4636, or they can report an anonymous online tip here.

