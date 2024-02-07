CVS robbery suspect identified day after being shot by Fayetteville police officers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man shot by Fayetteville police officers following a robbery Tuesday has been identified.

Fayetteville Police Department said the man was 28-year-old Christopher Eaton. He now faces multiple charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen goods.

Investigators said Eaton was the man who walked into the CVS on Ramsey Street on Tuesday afternoon. He then used a gun to rob the store and ran off.

Police officers caught up with him on the train tracks at Moore Street and Mechanic Street.

That's where the shooting happened.

Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Tuesday that officers did shoot Eaton. He was then rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and later airlifted to UNC Hospitals to be treated for his injuries. His condition has not been made public.

Investigators said they recovered a gun at the railroad tracks that they believe belonged to Eaton.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the case, as is protocol for officer-involved shootings.

None of the officers involved in the case reported being injured.