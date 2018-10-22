Deputy injured in deadly ambush shooting in Florence, South Carolina, has died

Florence County Sheriff's Deputy Farrah Turner has died.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WTVD) --
A second law officer shot in a Florence, South Carolina, ambush earlier this month has died.

Florence County Sheriff's Deputy Farrah Turner, who was injured in the ambush shooting October 3 has died from her injuries, ABC affiliate WPDE reported Monday.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said many of the deputies gathered at the hospital to be with Farrah's mother and family. He said her mother never left her side, according to WPDE.

Her mother Katie Godwin, said Turner had to have both her feet amputated as part of the effort to save her life.

Officers were serving a warrant October 3 when 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins began shooting. Eventually, seven law officers were shot, two fatally, including Turner and Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who died at the scene.

Carraway, 52, of Darlington, had recently celebrated 30 years as a police officer.

Hopkins held off police for two hours - holding children hostage in his home - before eventually being taken into custody. He was facing a murder charge and six attempted murder charges before Turner's death.

Authorities said more than 129 guns were found inside Hopkins' home, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said it appeared only three of the guns were fired at the officers -- a pistol and two military-style rifles.

The shootings happened in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the western part of the city.

Florence, a city in South Carolina's northeastern corner home to roughly 37,000, sits at the convergence of Interstates 95 and 20. It's the largest city in the region known as the Pee Dee, an area recently affected by heavy flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Two other deputies, Arie Davis and Sarah Miller, were recently released from the hospital.
