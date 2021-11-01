Second Chatham County high school student dies following car crash last weekend

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A second Northwood High School student has died following a car accident last weekend, according to Chatham County Schools.
Sophomore Desmond Patterson, 16, was a passenger in the car. He was hospitalized in critical condition after the accident and later died.
"The students are grief-stricken," said Chatham County School District Spokesperson Nancy Wykle.
Bryan Vilchis, a senior at the school, died during the crash on Old Graham Road on Oct. 23.
Chatham County Schools said both teens played football at the school.
"This is an extremely painful time for our Northwood staff and students," Superintendent Dr. Anthony Jackson said in a statement. "We grieve with Desmond's and Bryan's families and mourn their loss."
Social workers and counselors are helping the Northwood High School community cope.
A memorial was held last week for Vilchis.
"Our hearts go out to Desmond's and Bryan's families," Principal Bradford Walston said. "For both the students and staff who knew them personally or who have after this tragedy come to know the kind of young men they were, this has taken a heavy toll. We want our students and their families to know that we are here for them and will continue to provide whatever support our students need as they grieve."
In the last two weeks, at least 10 teenagers have lost their lives in car crashes across central North Carolina.
On Oct. 17, five teenagers were killed in a tragic crash on Capital Boulevard.
On Friday, MiAsia Coles, 16, and Kenneth Taylor, 15, both students at Vance County High School, died in a head-on collision on the way to school.
"We want our students to listen to their driving instructors and their parents and to be safe. Our goal is to keep our children safe," said Wykle.
