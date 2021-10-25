Chatham County high school senior dies in car crash, another student injured

EMBED <>More Videos

Chatham County high school senior dies in car crash

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two students at Northwood High School were in a car accident Saturday night, according to Chatham County Schools.

Bryan Vilchis, a senior at Northwood High School, died during the crash on Old Graham Road. Another student was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Chatham County Schools said Villchis played football during his first two years at the school.

"My heart aches for these families," Superintendent Dr. Anthony Jackson said in a written statement. "We mourn with the Northwood community the loss of a vibrant young life."

School counselors and social workers will be offering support to staff and students.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pittsborocar crashtraffic fatalitiescar accidentfatal crashteen killedstudent dies
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News