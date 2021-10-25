Chatham County high school senior dies in car crash, another student injured

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two students at Northwood High School were in a car accident Saturday night, according to Chatham County Schools.Bryan Vilchis, a senior at Northwood High School, died during the crash on Old Graham Road. Another student was injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.Chatham County Schools said Villchis played football during his first two years at the school."My heart aches for these families," Superintendent Dr. Anthony Jackson said in a written statement. "We mourn with the Northwood community the loss of a vibrant young life."School counselors and social workers will be offering support to staff and students.The cause of the crash is currently unknown.