Family mourns the loss of 2 Vance County teens who died in wreck Friday

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family is mourning the tragic deaths of two teenagers who were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school Friday.MiAsia Coles, 16, and Kenneth Taylor, 15, were both students at Vance County High School.According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the siblings died in a collision with a pickup truck Friday morning on Rock Mill Road."They were going places. Sports was gonna take them out of here," their aunt Tiffany Branch told ABC11 on Sunday."They've been playing ball since they were 5 years old! Both of them. The children, their peers, teammates, they're taking it hard," Branch added. "Any position that they needed to be in, they played it. On the field, on the court, in the classroom."When she heard about the crash on Friday, she rushed to the scene."When I got here, I was not allowed to go past the fire truck. Because officials said it was bad," she said.Branch said MiAsia was driving. She had just dropped off their younger siblings at the middle school.The three people who were in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment.Investigators are still trying to piece together how the crash happened.In the meantime, a bouquet of flowers marks where the two teens lost their lives.