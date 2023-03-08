Search crews gathered Wednesday morning to resume the search at Farrington Pointe boat ramp.

Search for missing teen last seen on Jordan Lake resumes

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager is missing after they never returned home from Jordan Lake.

Search crews gathered to resume the search at Farrington Pointe boat ramp on Wednesday morning.

Chatham County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for the teen who has not been seen since his jet ski broke down. Two people went out on the water and the other person went to get help.

When rescue crews returned the found the jet ski, but no rider.

No other details have been released in the search.

