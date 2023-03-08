'Deepest condolences.' Children identified in deadly Cumberland County crash

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been two days since a family of five was killed in a collision with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Hayfield Road and US Highway 13 (Goldsboro Road) in Cumberland County.

Tuesday, Cumberland County Schools identified two of the children involved in the car wreck as students from Stedman Elementary.

Gabriel Autry was a fourth grader and London Autry,11, was a fifth grader.

Family members told ABC11 an older son AJ, was a student at Cape Fear High School.

Cumberland County Schools released the following statement: We extend our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones. The district's trauma and loss teams were at the impacted schools today to provide additional support for students and staff.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is continuing to investigate the crash.

Their preliminary report says the driver of the SUV did not stop for a stop sign and collided with a tractor trailer. The truck driver, Tyrik Bannerman, 27, of Rose Hill, has been charged with no operator's license.