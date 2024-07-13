Driver trapped inside vehicle after Cumberland County crash

GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver got trapped inside a car Friday after a crash in Cumberland County.

Just after 9 p.m., Godwin-Falon Fire Rescue and Wade Community Fire Department were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 301 and NC Highway 82 for a vehicle crash in Godwin.

Upon arrival, units found a Toyota Rav-4 and Dodge Durango had collided. The Toyota was overturned in a ditch.

According to authorities, the driver of the Toyota was trapped inside. The windshield had to be removed to free them. They were not seriously injured.

The two people inside the Durango were sent to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. Their conditions has not been released.

North Carolina Department of Transportation has been urged for years to revamp this intersection for safety reasons.

ABC11 is working to learn more.

