One death reported after drivers goes off road, into Durham creek: Durham Fire

The incident happened on Midland Terrace.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after authorities said a vehicle slid off the road and into a creek in Durham.

Fire crews worked to remove the car from the Ellerbe Creek near Midland Terrace.

Officials have not released any information about the victim involved.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

