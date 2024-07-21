WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Car overturns into drainage ditch near Waffle House in Cumberland County

WTVD logo
Sunday, July 21, 2024 11:12AM
Car overturns into drainage ditch in Cumberland County
It happened just before 4 a.m. on Goldsboro Road.

WADE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car rolled over into a drainage ditch Sunday morning in Cumberland County

It happened just before 4 a.m. near the Waffle House on Goldsboro Road in Wade.

Upon arrival, units said they found a Ford Expedition overturned on its roof with the hood and engine submerged in the water in the ditch.

First responders had to remove the side rear window, and the driver could escape.

The driver was treated by EMS, but it is not known how serious her injuries are.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW