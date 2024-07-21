Car overturns into drainage ditch near Waffle House in Cumberland County

WADE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car rolled over into a drainage ditch Sunday morning in Cumberland County

It happened just before 4 a.m. near the Waffle House on Goldsboro Road in Wade.

Upon arrival, units said they found a Ford Expedition overturned on its roof with the hood and engine submerged in the water in the ditch.

First responders had to remove the side rear window, and the driver could escape.

The driver was treated by EMS, but it is not known how serious her injuries are.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No further information is available at this time.