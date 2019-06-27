'Nothing ever happened:' Discrepancies emerge in Moore County teacher sex case

"My understanding is that he's given conflicting statements at different times and his statements that I'm relying on is 'nothing ever happened,"" Art Blue said.
Former Union Pines High School teacher Jillian Reynolds was arrested last week after someone reported an "Inappropriate relationship" between her and a student.
A shocking new twist in the case of a Moore County special education teacher accused of having sex with a student. Jillian Reynolds was released from jail today and we have the Facebook posts from the student who claims “nothing ever happened”. The story at 4:30/5:30 #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Q9LMVwl2s9— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) June 27, 2019
ABC11 found Facebook comments from a user claiming to be the student who wrote "nothing ever happened" and that Reynolds is a "good person" who "didn't deserve any of this."
Blue agreed.
"It's devastating. She's a teacher almost 20-plus years teaching. And that affects her ability to earn a living. She has three children. She's married," Blue said.
So where did these conflicting allegations come from? Blue is calling it coercion.
"Originally there was some pressure put on people to make statements given the potential to face charges," Blue said.
The Moore County Sheriff's Office fired back at those claims telling ABC11 that its deputies are thorough investigators and that all statements were voluntary and recorded.
Reynolds will be released on a $150 unsecured bond. Her attorney said they opted for a bond-reduction hearing in exchange for a probable-cause hearing.
She is due back in court in November.
"What I would hope is that the facts come out before then and that this case is completely dismissed," Blue said.