'Nothing ever happened:' Discrepancies emerge in Moore County teacher sex case

By
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teacher accused of having sex with a student was released from jail on bond as her defense attorney exclusively told ABC11 about bombshell evidence that questions the student's credibility.

"My understanding is that he's given conflicting statements at different times and his statements that I'm relying on is 'nothing ever happened,"" Art Blue said.

Former Union Pines High School teacher Jillian Reynolds was arrested last week after someone reported an "Inappropriate relationship" between her and a student.



ABC11 found Facebook comments from a user claiming to be the student who wrote "nothing ever happened" and that Reynolds is a "good person" who "didn't deserve any of this."

Blue agreed.

"It's devastating. She's a teacher almost 20-plus years teaching. And that affects her ability to earn a living. She has three children. She's married," Blue said.

So where did these conflicting allegations come from? Blue is calling it coercion.

"Originally there was some pressure put on people to make statements given the potential to face charges," Blue said.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office fired back at those claims telling ABC11 that its deputies are thorough investigators and that all statements were voluntary and recorded.

Reynolds will be released on a $150 unsecured bond. Her attorney said they opted for a bond-reduction hearing in exchange for a probable-cause hearing.

She is due back in court in November.

"What I would hope is that the facts come out before then and that this case is completely dismissed," Blue said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moore countypinehurstcameronnccarthageteacher arrestedsex crimestudent safetyteachers
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pool at center of racist controversy to close at end of 2019 season
Body cam video released in deadly Durham officer-involved shooting
Brothers rescued from Johnston Co. river after reporting gator in water
Rocky Mount man traveled to Mebane to meet minor for sex, sheriff says
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Raleigh Police investigate bank robbery on Capital Blvd
Travel trend: Experts offer to plan mystery vacation
Show More
Apple design chief behind iPhone leaving company
Nipsey Hussle case: 'Snitching talk preceded shooting, documents say
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
Supreme Court rules courts can't stop gerrymandering in NC or nation
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
More TOP STORIES News