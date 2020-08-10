Family & Parenting

Disney introduces adaptive costume line for fans who use wheelchairs

Disney is launching a new line of adaptive costumes designed specifically for fans who use wheelchairs or have other accessibility needs.

The line includes Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear and Incredibles costumes. They have stretch fabric that opens in back for easier dressing, longer lengths for wheelchair-friendly wear and a flap opening on the front center with self-stick fabric closure for tube access.

It also includes two wheelchair wraps, one designed to look like Cinderella's coach and a second that looks like the Incredimobile from "The Incredibles."

The wheelchair cover sets, which fit most standard wheelchairs, have supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability and self-stick fabric strips to help keep the pieces in place.

Costumes from the line are available to order on ShopDisney.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

SEE ALSO: Illinois boy with cerebral palsy goes trick-or-treating in Beetlejuice costume
EMBED More News Videos

On Halloween, 9-year-old Anthony Alfano is a star.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghalloweendisneycostumes
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wilson man arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old boy
Some masks may be worse than no mask at all: Duke study
On eve of Raleigh store's anniversary, thief bashes door, swipes register
Trump holds news conference: WATCH LIVE
5 aftershocks reported following NC earthquake
LATEST: Lowest daily case increase reported since end of June
Look inside a Person Co. school opening for in-person classes
Show More
Elon University, UNCW postpone fall sports
2 men dead in Durham homicides
Clorox making nearly 1M wipes a day to meet demand
Trump: RNC speech will happen at White House or Gettysburg
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
More TOP STORIES News