Disney to lay off 7,000 workers, CEO Bob Iger says

The announcement came on the company's earnings call on Wednesday.

ByMax Zahn ABCNews logo
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 10:18PM
Bob Iger returns as CEO of Disney, board announces
Former Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger is returning to that position with the Walt Disney Company, the board announced Sunday.

Disney is set to lay off 7,000 workers, CEO Bob Iger said on the company's earnings call on Wednesday.

The video in the media player is from a previous report.

The company is targeting a total of $5.5 billion in cost savings, some of which will come from the reduction in workforce, Iger said.

"This reorganization will result in a more cost-effective, coordinated and streamlined approach to our operations," Iger said. "I do not make this decision lightly."

The job cuts will coincide with a restructuring that will divide the company into three core businesses: Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Iger said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and this station.

