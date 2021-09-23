localish

Frights and spooky delights at the Disneyland Resort

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort is back with even more spooky fun!

"This is the place to come and just enjoy the season," said David Miller, Director of Entertainment Services. "I'm so excited that we are able to bring this back to the Disneyland Resort, the Pumpkin Festival, Halloween Screams over the castle, Plaza de la Familia, Dia de los Muertos, and then all of the characters are decked out in their best Halloween costumes."

"Also returning are Disney's Halloween-themed sweets and treats, the most popular of which is the Mummy Macaroon, Mickey, we turn him into a mummy with cookies and cream." said Pastry Sous Chef Christina Orejel. "We actually put a limit on how many people can order."

At California Adventure, the COCO movie-themed Plaza de la Familia is also back with live mariachi music and Day of the Dead festivities. Cars Land, normally called Radiator Springs, has been temporarily re-named Radiator Screams.

"Disney California Adventure and Disneyland we are here for everybody," said Cast Member Claudia Duron Burke. "At Halloween time, it's a different kind of scary. It's family friendly. It's something fun all ages."

