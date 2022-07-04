Community & Events

From 4th of July fireworks to Dreamville Festival, Dorothea Dix Park becoming premiere event space

EMBED <>More Videos

Dix Park becoming premiere spot for big events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dorothea Dix Park is quickly becoming North Carolina's go-to park for big time signature events.

A conceptual redesign of the park has only recently started to show through events like Raleigh's Fourth of July Fireworks and J. Coles' Dreamville Music Festival.

The space traces its roots back to hunting grounds for Indigenous people, a plantation worked by enslaved people and the site of North Carolina's first mental health facility.

"The chance to build an urban park of this size in a growing community is really unique; an unparalleled opportunity," Dix Park Planning Supervisor Kate Pearce said. "Completely intimidating also exciting and rewarding."

Pearce was at the table when city leaders chose Dix Park as the site for the 2022 Independence Day fireworks show.

"It is amazing we have 35 acres of open space field to have a festival grounds in Raleigh--to be a place that on regular weekend people are enjoying picnics with their friends and family--and then it's transformed into a destination like Dreamville or like the 4th of July," Pearce said.

The park is owned by the city and operated through a public-private partnership including the Dix Park Conservancy. Together both groups have huge, lofty plans for the future of the space.

The park's website explains those future plans in the following way:
"If we rise to this opportunity, Dorothea Dix Park will have a unique ability to bring us together. By honoring the park's history we can build together a unique place of belonging for all individuals and families, for all communities, economic levels, backgrounds, and interests."

For now, the park appears well on its way to achieving those goals. But organizers and advocates say this is just the beginning.

"When you think of Raleigh, you think of the iconic skyline. And from here moving forward, you're going to think of Fourth of July at Dix Park," Pearce said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighdorothea dix parkentertainmentraleigh news
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks
Person on interest taken into custody after 6 killed in IL shooting
Don't celebrate July 4 by shooting guns, police warn
Renters struggle to find apartments in hot housing market
In Raleigh, people observed this July 4th in different ways
Fayetteville neighbors still processing officer-involved shooting
Raleigh fireworks show features 2,000 shells manually lit
Show More
Neighborhood July 4th parade brings crowds to Durham's Oval Park
More than 200 soldiers return to Fort Bragg after deployment
Tips on keeping pets safe, happy during 4th of July celebrations
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
More TOP STORIES News