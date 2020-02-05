NCDMV sells your personal information, pockets millions of dollars

Just in the last five years, NCDMV has made more than $4 million by selling our personal information.
NCDMV charges three cents per record, and while the Driver's Privacy Protection Act bans state DMVs from disclosing personal information, there are 14 exceptions, including for government agencies and insurance agencies.
A representative with NCDMV said the department sells your personal information to these three companies.
If a company disclosing the personal information violates state and federal law, they can take action, but a representative said in the last five years there have been no violations.
Here is how much the NC DMV claims it has made by selling drivers' personal information:
The bad news is even if you want to opt-out of the DMV selling your personal information, you can't do that. That's why it's so important to always stay on top of identity theft by checking your credit report at least once a year.