Escaped Orange County suspect back in custody, sheriff's office says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who escaped from an Orange County patrol car is back in custody.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies took Nicholas King into custody after someone called in his location after recognizing him behind a business near Highway 70 and NC 86.

King is being taken to the magistrate's office for processing.

Orange County deputies were searching for King after he escaped from a patrol vehicle earlier Monday.

Authorities said King was wanted in connection with a domestic assault on a woman from earlier in the day on Elizabeth Brady Road.

While deputies were taking him to the detention center for that incident, King escaped from a patrol vehicle.

Still handcuffed, King took off.

Among King's charges are assault on a female and second-degree kidnapping. He'll now likely face other charges.

READ MORE: Orange County sheriff speaks after suspect identified, charged in teen deaths