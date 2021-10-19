domestic violence

Wake County mother, domestic violence survivor advocates with son for change through InterAct

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wake mother and son advocate to end domestic violence cycle

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one Wake County mom and survivor is sharing her story hoping to help others experiencing abuse know they are not alone.

"I was in a relationship with the father of my two sons together for eight years," Jessica Smith said.

"There was emotional abuse, and then it kind of moved to physical abuse. And the night that I decided to make a change, he held me down in our bed. He strangled me until I lost consciousness, he broke three of my teeth. I needed eight stitches on my chin and ten on my tongue and my jaw was broken. So I went to the hospital that night, and he was arrested."

That incident happened in 2009 and with the help of InterAct, Smith was able to escape her abuser with her sons. She considers herself lucky.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 43 million women and 38 million men have experienced psychological aggression by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

"I think that that's where it all starts is emotional abuse. You don't go on a first date with somebody and they punch you in the face and you go 'hey - next week, let's do this again.' It's always a slow process," Smith said.

Through her work with InterAct, Smith hopes others will find the courage to escape.

She also believes in prevention through education and conversations at a young age about healthy relationships. Smith's son, Jason Fennah, who was six when she fled, is now 18 and following in his mothers' footsteps working with InterAct as well.

"It doesn't have to continue," Fennah said.

"I feel like most people would know that it's not right. But, when you experience it constantly, and it's all you know, it kind of becomes what's right. I think what's important is knowing that it's not and continuing to know that it's not regardless of, hopefully not how long it continues," he said.

Fennah worked as a counselor at Camp Hope, a week-long camp dedicated to young survivors of domestic violence.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywake countyncdomestic violencewake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Garner woman charged with murder in shooting of boyfriend
Man admits to throwing wife's body out of plane after killing her
Goldsboro man charged with murder in death of his mother
Man, woman dead in Fayetteville murder-suicide
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News