domestic violence

Domestic violence cases in Sandhills surge amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since the start of the pandemic, experts at the Hoke County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center have seen a surge in cases since the start of the pandemic. For many of their clients, it could be a matter of life or death.

"I have been choked until I passed out. I woke up with him shaking me to wake me up. This was done in front of my children," said domestic violence survivor Joyce Moore. "The kids are secondary victims. When he would start fighting, they would try to protect me. It was dangerous for the kids and myself."

Moore has been a domestic violence survivor for 25 years. Her offender was her husband and the father of her four children. Those memories haunt her many years later.

MORE INFO: Resources available for domestic violence survivors as COVID-19 prompts stay-at-home orders

Moore works as an advocate for the Hoke County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center alongside director Sonya Morrison. Both women have seen a sharp increase in clients looking for a way out.

"We're getting the phone calls of 'Ma'am I need to go home. I need to go to a shelter. Me and my children need to get out of this situation. I just need help,'" said Sonya Morrison, the director of the center.

Fayetteville police reported a total of 2,036 domestic related calls in 2019 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 19. In the same time frame in 2020, officers responded to 2,090 calls.

Triangle domestic violence organizations see uptick in cases, make changes during stay-at-home orders

As for domestic violence victims desperate to escape, Moore assures victims there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"I am living proof you can survive, but you've got to leave," said Moore.

Resources: National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or the Hoke County Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center at (910) 878-0118.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hoke countycumberland countyfayettevilleabusehoke county newscoronavirusfayetteville newsdomestic violenceviolencecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Rocky Mount officials identify man shot by police officer
Creedmoor police make arrest in woman's March shooting death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,200
WCPSS leaders discuss how parents can ease transition to classrooms
Army determines Vanessa Guillen's death was 'in line of duty'
10,000 NC absentee ballots rejected 2 weeks before Election Day
Popular Holly Springs Halloween house turns into St. Jude fundraiser
How to convince your boss you should work from home permanently
New York officials halt wedding that would have had 10,000 guests
Show More
Visually impaired voters can cast ballot online in 2020 election
CA issues reopening guidelines for Disneyland after monthslong closures
Incredibly tight race in NC for President, Senate, new poll finds
Charges filed in 15 sexual assaults dating back to 1984
'Not a day I don't cry': Inside look at UNC's COVID-19 unit
More TOP STORIES News