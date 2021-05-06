Don Schwenneker named the new ABC11 Chief Meteorologist

Morning meteorologist Don Schwenneker will be the new ABC11 Chief Meteorologist effective Monday, May 31.
President and general manager Rob Elmore made the announcement on Thursday.
This comes after Chris Hohmann announced that he was retiring at the end of May after 30 years with the station.
"I've had the privilege of working under some amazing chief meteorologists, including one of the most experienced TV meteorologists this area has ever seen, Chris Hohmann. I can't wait to take the lessons I've learned to my new role as chief meteorologist at a station with such a rich history," said Schwenneker. "I am excited to lead such a diverse team of meteorologists, all with a wide range of weather experiences. Together we will continue to deliver the area's most accurate forecast daily."
Schwenneker, aka 'Big Weather,' has been with the station since 2011 and will now provide weather reports during the 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts as well as the 10 p.m. on CW22.
"Don has gained the trust of our morning audience over the past 10 years, and I am thrilled that he is taking on new responsibilities as our next chief meteorologist," said Elmore. "Don is a highly skilled forecaster and an expert in tracking severe weather. He is also actively involved in many community activities. These qualities will serve our audience well as Don moves to the evening newscasts. I'm also pleased to announce the addition of Kweilyn Murphy to our No. 1 rated morning team. I'm confident our viewers are in good hands as they wake up and plan their day based around the weather."
