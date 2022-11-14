Witness recalls chaos at Enfield party when gunfire erupted killing 1, injuring 6 others

ENFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The violence at a weekend party in Enfield marks the 21st mass shooting in North Carolina this year

One person was killed and six others injured after violence broke out at a party in Halifax County. The Halifax County Sheriff's Office said hundreds of people were partying at Double D Ranch in Enfield late Saturday night.

"We were coming to have a great time," said Zach Begley, one of the attendees.

The flyer for the party said "no drama, no weapons...security will be enforced." However, this message didn't prevent multiple series of shots from erupting within the party area.

"We started dancing and they cut the music off and the next thing is we heard a gunshot so I'm trying to make sure that my family that was with me was OK, so I'm pushing them to the back to make sure they were good," Begley remembered.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office said they received 911 calls at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The shooting happened after an altercation broke out between a group of women at the party.

After the first rounds of shots, Begley thought the shooting was over.

"I was crossing to the other side of the field and next thing I know not even three minutes later, I hear gunshots so I'm running and I'm running and running and one of my family members was beside me but we split off," he said.

He said the shooting lasted for around 30 minutes.

"When the bullet hit my hand the first time, I got hit again in my leg but thank God the bullets got through and didn't stay," he said.

Begley was one of six people injured on Sunday. He was treated for his gunshot wounds and is doing well.

"I'm blessed. God said it wasn't my time to go yet, but I pray for the girl we lost out there. I'm praying for her family and everything," he said.

Cierra Webb, 24, was killed in the gunfire. Webb's father posted on Facebook "Me and your mom hated to leave you out there last night but they wouldn't let us stay. Never ever did I imagine I would be typing this kind of message to you. We're heartbroken. I don't know what to do."

Authorities said the other victims are in stable condition. Those victims include a 16-year-old whose identity can't be released, Keona Pulley, of Rocky Mount, Eddie Jeffries, Ralph Mayo Jr., both of Roanoke Rapids, and Anthony Chavis Jr., of Rocky Mount.

Sunday's shooting marks the 21st mass shooting in North Carolina in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting is defined by four or more victims. So far this year, 105 people have been killed or injured in a mass shooting.

This violence spread across the community as the location of the mass shootings ranged from a greenway to a college campus to a memorial to a party.

"It's crazy that we're all grown and we can't go out and have a good time because some people can't control their alcohol or some people have issues with other people. Sometimes you just got to put your pride to the side and just enjoy yourself," Begley said.

At this time last year, 18 mass shootings were reported with 79 people killed or injured, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Deputies are still investigating the Halifax County shooting.

Bagley said he's been at other events at Double D Ranch and most don't have any issues.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office said Double D Ranch had another party the weekend before and there were no issues. Deputies were asked to provide security at the previous party but were unable to.

"We had no idea this party was being held. It is a very remote area with very few residents. We did not have any nuisance calls last night regarding this party until the 911 calls came out about the shooting," a spokesperson with the department said.

No arrests have been made in the case and the Sheriff's Office is continuing to urge people with information to submit tips through CrimeStoppers: https://halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org/sitemenu.aspx?ID=851 &

The owner of Double D Ranch and the organizer of the event did not get back to ABC11 prior to the deadline to publish this story.