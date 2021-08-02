DPAC reopens for first show since March 2020 with masks required

DURHAM, N.C. -- Lights and cameras are on, and performers are back in action at the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC), reopening this month at 100% capacity (2,700 seats).The first performance is Monday with Squeeze. DPAC did not say whether the show was sold out.The last show there since the height of the pandemic was Les Misérables way back in March of 2020.DPAC said previously that masks and any other special requirements of audience members would be made on a show-by-show basis.However, the performing arts center is owned by the City of Durham, which announced last week that all visitors and employees would be required to wear face coverings inside its facilities starting Monday.DPAC is now requiring visitors to wear a face covering to Monday's event.Proof of vaccination status or a recent negative test is not required.Any guests that don't comfortable going to an event offered or in a high-risk group are asked to inform DPAC no less than three weeks before the event, and you can exchange your tickets for another DPAC event later in 2021 or 2022.DPAC and the City of Durham said they have invested more than 1,500 staff hours and over $250,000 installing hand sanitizing and disinfectant wipe dispensers, cleaning and disinfection equipment, touchless/contactless restroom fixtures, food-beverage payment processing, ticket scanning equipment, and plexiglass shields and partitions. DPAC has also added trained Sanitization Compliance Officers to clean and disinfect the venue, during and after events.