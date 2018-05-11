DISNEY WORLD

Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade

Video taken by a guest at Magic Kingdom shows flames shooting from the head of a dragon used in a parade. (Holly Roberage)

A parade at Walt Disney World took an unexpected turn when a robotic dragon's head caught fire during the performance.

Video taken by a park visitor showed flames and thick black smoke shooting from the dragon's head before a park employee attempted to douse the blaze with a fire extinguisher. The dragon appeared to continue moving its head and neck even as it burned.

A Walt Disney World spokesperson said the float was part of the Magic Kingdom's Festival of Fantasy parade. Cast members quickly moved guests away from the float and fully extinguished the fire, the spokesperson said.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

