Drama in courtroom as trial begins for Wake County man accused of killing 3 neighbors

Opening statements happened Monday morning in the case of Jonathan Sander, the 52-year-old man accused of killing his three neighbors in 2016.

Although, Sander was removed from the courtroom by deputies after an outburst.

That outburst may have come as a surprise to the jury but not the courtroom observers. Before the jury was called in, the judge reminded Sander of his two previous outbursts that landed him in restraints during jury selection.



Sander is accused of shooting and killing Sandy Mazzella, 47, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43, and Elaine Toby Mazzella, 76.

It happened on March 25, 2016, at the Mazzella's home in the 5900 block of Clearsprings Drive near Wake Forest.

Warrants at the time revealed that Sander had confessed to police that he committed murders. However, Sander's attorney said he will take the stand and deny committing the murders.



In Dec. 2018, investigators issued a search warrant for the cellphone that was kept as evidence in the case. It's unclear at this time how or if evidence found on that cellphone will be used in the trial.
