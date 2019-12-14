Driver, female passenger killed in Fayetteville car crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver and female passenger were killed Friday night in a collision at the intersection of Country Club Drive near Lakecrest Drive, Fayetteville police said.

It happened just after Friday 8:30 p.m. when a Mazda made a left turn onto Lakecrest Drive and collided into a Dodge truck that was traveling straight on Country Club Drive.

The passenger of the Mazda, 37-year-old Cynthia Tanner, of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was also pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The male driver of the Doge was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fayetteville police will continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefatal crashfayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsfayetteville
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
19-year-old charged after teen shot outside Smithfield Walmart
Mom sets trap for porch pirate after daughter's medication stolen
NC woman faked kidnapping so she could steal truck, sheriff says
Frances Pulley, mother of NBA star John Wall dies after cancer fight
Raleigh rabbi reacts to Jersey City shooting
Car with woman, daughter inside hit by shotgun blast in Apex
Moore County man faces 30 counts of child exploitation charges
Show More
Holiday assistance program helps homeless children in Cumberland County
2 students charged in hoax call that prompted Wakefield lockdown
Donor pulls $1.5M grant to UNC-Chapel Hill over Silent Sam
Now out of prison, Rae Carruth sends large cash gift to son
1 dead, 2 injured after two-vehicle crash in Hope Mills
More TOP STORIES News