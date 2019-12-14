Driver, female passenger killed in Fayetteville car crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver and female passenger were killed Friday night in a collision at the intersection of Country Club Drive near Lakecrest Drive, Fayetteville police said.It happened just after Friday 8:30 p.m. when a Mazda made a left turn onto Lakecrest Drive and collided into a Dodge truck that was traveling straight on Country Club Drive.The passenger of the Mazda, 37-year-old Cynthia Tanner, of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Mazda was also pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.The male driver of the Doge was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Fayetteville police will continue to investigate the crash.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.