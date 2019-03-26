LONDON (WTVD) -- Dramatic video shows the moment a driver crashed a high-end Lamborghini into a brick wall.
The incident happened on March 24 at a supercar demonstration in London.
In the video, which has since gone viral, the driver can be seen showing off his high-priced sports car after the car show.
Stunned spectators watched as the grey Lamborghini accelerated down a street lined with cars before the driver lost control while trying to avoid oncoming traffic.
The 2018 Huracan Performante jumped the curb, smashed into a tree and then hit a wall.
The car, which has a top speed of 200 miles per hour, can reach 60 miles per hour in only two seconds.
The sports car suffered major damage and won't be cheap to repair since the vehicles can cost more than $250,000.
The driver wasn't hurt but reportedly was in tears after the wreck.
Watch: Driver loses control, wrecks high-end Lamborghini after auto show
