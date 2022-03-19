Duke cruises past Cal State Fullerton 78-61 in NCAA opener

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WTVD) -- Duke began with a flourish in Mike Krzyzewski's final NCAA tournament with the Blue Devils, taking control early and cruising past Cal State Fullerton, 78-61 on Friday.Paolo Banchero led a balanced Duke attack with 17 points and 10 rebounds.All five Duke starters scored in double figures. Mark Williams had 15 points and seven rebounds while Wendell Moore Jr. (13 points), Jeremy Roach (12 points) and AJ Griffin (10 points) rounded out the balanced starting attack.The second-seeded Blue Devils never trailed and led 37-27 at halftime and steadily stretched their lead in the second half to improve to 29-6.Defense set the tone for the Blue Devils, who held the Titans to just 37.5% shooting and blocked 10 shots. On the other end of the floor, Duke shot 51.7% from the field including 9-of-22 from beyond the 3-point arc (40.9%).The Titans made just 5-of-17 3-point attempts.Cal State Fullerton ended its season at 21-11.This story will be updated shortly.