Duke hosting community event for caregivers

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Being a caregiver for a loved one can be stressful, and navigating resources often confusing. Duke Health is hoping to bring some clarity to caregivers on October 26 during their Duke Caregiver Community Event.

You'll be able to hear from experts and connect with services and support systems during the free virtual event.

The Duke Caregiver Community Event runs from 8am to 4:30pm on Tuesday, October 26.

