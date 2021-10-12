Duke hosting community event for caregivers

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Being a caregiver for a loved one can be stressful, and navigating resources often confusing. Duke Health is hoping to bring some clarity to caregivers on October 26 during their Duke Caregiver Community Event.
You'll be able to hear from experts and connect with services and support systems during the free virtual event.
The Duke Caregiver Community Event runs from 8am to 4:30pm on Tuesday, October 26.
Click here for more information.
