Traffic

2 killed in crash on NC-55 in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, NC (WTVD) -- Two people died in a crash on NC Highway 55 in Harnett County Friday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital after the two-vehicle crash happened between Dunn and Coats. The road is closed from Erwin Chapel Rd. to Ashe Ave. Photos from the scene show the wreck appeared to involve a burgundy SUV and silver sedan.

Drivers should use US Highway 421 as a detour.

ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficharnett countydunncoatscar crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beaches in North Carolina reopening with Phase 1
LATEST: Phase 1 of reopening begins Friday
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Garner man is one of many facing the tiring unemployment process
Man hit, killed by Southwest plane as it lands at Austin airport
How minorities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in NC
Show More
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken in a Basket
Head nurse of CFVMC COVID-19 unit reflects on pandemic
Carolina Panthers announce 2020 NFL schedule
Experts advise how to get help paying monthly bills
NC sees more than twice as many COVID-19 deaths as flu deaths
More TOP STORIES News