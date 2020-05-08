2 killed in crash on NC-55 in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, NC (WTVD) -- Two people died in a crash on NC Highway 55 in Harnett County Friday morning.One person was taken to the hospital after the two-vehicle crash happened between Dunn and Coats. The road is closed from Erwin Chapel Rd. to Ashe Ave. Photos from the scene show the wreck appeared to involve a burgundy SUV and silver sedan.Drivers should use US Highway 421 as a detour.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.