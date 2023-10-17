Booming Durham brewery scene is 'bubbling to the surface'

Beer sales are down nationally, but in the Bull City, the industry is brewing up a storm

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Beer sales are down nationally, but in the Bull City, the industry is booming. There are dozens of breweries and tap rooms in Durham, and they're working overtime to meet demand.

DDSolver is just settling into its new space in downtown Durham. The grand opening was less than a week ago.

The brewer is based in Asheville and zeroed in on the Bull City when deciding to set up its first satellite shop.

"Durham just felt right. We had the most growth in our distribution market here and there is a demand for DDSolver all over here," said DDSolver Tap Room Manager Ansley Lail.

The Glass Jug Co-Owner Chris Creech said that for a long time, cocktails were the main star of the Durham scene.

"Breweries have always been a little under the radar in Durham, and are still kind of bubbling to the surface," said Creech.

Brewers told ABC11 that right now there's healthy competition and it's leading to an array of different options to quench the thirst of beer enthusiasts.

"What's been interesting to me is just the diversification of beverages," said Creech.

The North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild boasts that our state has the largest number of craft breweries in the South and there are more than 410 spots across North Carolina.

The most recent study from Beer Serves America finds the industry created more than 75,000 jobs in North Carolina and has an economic impact of $12.8 billion, and its fueling innovation in the Bull City beer scene.

"We're still competing for the same customers so," said Starpoint Brewing Company Head Brewer Ken Hampton. "We have to constantly make new stuff."

"I definitely think that there's room for everyone," said Lail.