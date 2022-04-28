Durham Bulls pitcher back on the mound after fracturing skull during game

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time since being hit in the head by a line drive, Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro is talking about what has been a long journey to get back to the diamond.It was last June when Zombro had a pitch hit back to him at over 100 miles per hour. The ball hit him on the right side of the head, breaking his skull and causing massive swelling around his brain.The injury required 16 plates and 32 screws to fix. The prevailing thought that night was dire, yet he is all the way back on the mound.On Sunday, Zombro pitched in his first real game and got a standing ovation in Norfolk. He said he is fully recovered and 100% healthy, mentally and physically."I think it's just living day-by-day and keeping things in perspective. I've had so much going on in my life, working a full time job as well as playing baseball, of course my wife making so many sacrifices. To be able to slow down and enjoy each day, not just 150 game season, to slow down and keep everything in perspective always," Zombro said.The Bulls next game is at home Thursday night against Memphis.