Construction crews remove base of Durham Confederate monument in front of courthouse

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Construction crews were seen removing the base of the Confederate monument in downtown Durham on Tuesday morning.

A crane was brought in to lift the base of the monument with several men assisting on East Main Street. The bulk of the structure was toppled in August 2017 shortly after Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville, Va.

Heyer was part of a group counter-protesting a white supremacist rally in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, when James Alex Fields Jr., driving a Dodge Charger, plowed into the crowd at high speed. The incident left 19 people injured.



The monument, which was formerly in front of the Durham County courthouse, depicted a Confederate soldier holding a rifle and was erected in 1924 and inscribed on it are the words "in memory of the boys who wore the gray."

In June, crews removed a Confederate monument from the state Capitol grounds in Raleigh.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcentral durhamconfederate flagconfederate monumentdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies in Robbins officer-involved shooting
NC Mass mentions earthquake moments before ground rattles
LATEST: 30-plus COVID-19 testing sites announced
BLM billboard to be removed by Confederate flag property owner
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
More afternoon storms today
COVID-19 pandemic means some gift cards could be worthless
Show More
Wilson man arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old boy
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
5 aftershocks reported following NC earthquake
Wegmans recalls oranges, lemons due to listeria risk
Inside the place where Amazon packs your boxes in Wake County
More TOP STORIES News