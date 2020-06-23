RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Crews continued working on the removal of the Confederate monument on state Capitol grounds in Raleigh Tuesday morning.
A crane and new moving equipment showed up around 2 a.m. and work began to move the statue around 4:45 a.m. People stopped by to catch a glimpse of the removal along Salisbury Street.
ABC11 is continuing to follow this story.
LIVE | Crews continue bringing down Raleigh Confederate monument on Capitol grounds
