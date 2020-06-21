75-foot North Carolina Confederate monument removed from Capitol grounds following Gov. Cooper's order

Crews were on scene to remove the 75-foot monument early Sunday morning.
The monument was dedicated in May 1895.
According to our newsgathering partners The News and Observer, the work began around 8:30 a.m. while around 100 spectators cheered.
Two Confederate monuments, including the Daughters of the Confederacy Monument and the Henry Lawson Wyatt Monument, were removed from the Capitol Saturday morning.
In a statement Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he ordered all monuments on the Capitol grounds to be moved "to protect public safety." This included the Daughters of the Confederacy Monument and the Henry Lawson Wyatt Monument along with the remainder of the NC Confederate Monument.
On Friday night, the monument was partially toppled. Demonstrators tore down two statues from the monument and dragged them through the streets of downtown Raleigh.
