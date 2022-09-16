Enfield police chief's resignation cites hostile work environment

Enfield Police Chief James Ayers wrote in his resignation letter that he could no longer work in an oppressive and hostile work environment created by town leaders.

ENFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's happened again--a small-town North Carolina police chief has turned in his badge claiming a hostile work environment.

This time, it's the top cop in Enfield.

Police Chief James Ayers resigned from his post as did a captain from the department.

They quit last week but on Thursday, the Durham Herald Sun obtained the resignation letters laying out their reasons.

Some of the conflict appeared to play out on social media.

Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson told ABC11 that the resignations came after he called out the police chief on social media for contacting the State Bureau of Investigation about him removing a Confederate monument in town.

Robinson livestreamed the toppling of that Confederate monument that was placed in Enfield in 1928.

Robinson took to social media to express his frustration with the chief about the investigation into his actions.

Ayers cited this incident as one of his reason for resigning. He wrote in his resignation letter that he could no longer work in an oppressive and hostile work environment created by town leaders.

The former chief also said he was being retaliated against for reporting the mayor's actions to the SBI.

Police Capt. Corey Bullock cited similar concerns in his resignation letter as well.

ABC11 reached out to the mayor for comment and was told this is a personnel issue

The departure of the two officers leaves the department bare bones. A representative with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that they're working to establish a plan to make sure residents in Enfield will have law enforcement coverage.